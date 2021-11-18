Dr. Marc Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Moon, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Moon, MD
Dr. Marc Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.
Dr. Moon's Office Locations
Wu Dept Cardiothoracic Surgery4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-0993
Wusm Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery660 S Euclid Ave # 8234, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-1291
Barnes-jewish Hospital1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Directions (314) 362-4032
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
In September 2019, Dr. Moon saved my life. After a physical revealed I had 3 major blockages and stents would not work, he placed me in his schedule for bypass surgery. His craftsmanship was spectacular. Within a week from being discharged I was walking 7 miles a day. Within 28 days I was back in my office. I got a second chance in life because of his gift.
About Dr. Marc Moon, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528086162
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Med College Wis
- Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moon has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.