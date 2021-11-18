See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Marc Moon, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Moon, MD

Dr. Marc Moon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Dr. Moon works at Washington University Cardiology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Moon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wu Dept Cardiothoracic Surgery
    4921 Parkview Pl Ste 8A, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-0993
  2. 2
    Wusm Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery
    660 S Euclid Ave # 8234, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-1291
  3. 3
    Wusm Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery
    660 S Euclid Ave # 8234, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-1291
  4. 4
    Barnes-jewish Hospital
    1 Barnes Jewish Hospital Plz, Saint Louis, MO 63110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 362-4032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes Jewish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Port Placements or Replacements
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Port Placements or Replacements

Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Missouri
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2021
    In September 2019, Dr. Moon saved my life. After a physical revealed I had 3 major blockages and stents would not work, he placed me in his schedule for bypass surgery. His craftsmanship was spectacular. Within a week from being discharged I was walking 7 miles a day. Within 28 days I was back in my office. I got a second chance in life because of his gift.
    Charles Z — Nov 18, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Marc Moon, MD
    About Dr. Marc Moon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528086162
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Med College Wis
    Internship
    • Med College Wis
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som|Wayne State University
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Moon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moon works at Washington University Cardiology in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Moon’s profile.

    Dr. Moon has seen patients for Congenital Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Moon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

