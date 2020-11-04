Overview

Dr. Marc Morse, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Morse works at UCLA Health Ocean Park Family Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.