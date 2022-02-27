See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Marc Neff, MD

Bariatric Surgery
27 years of experience

Dr. Marc Neff, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Neff works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity
Appendicitis
Umbilical Hernia
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Feb 27, 2022
    Doctor Mark Neff performed gall bladder removal surgery on me. I had a great experience with him, he is very professional, kind, caring and communicates well with his patients. During my recovery he has been available 24/7 for any questions or concerns that I have had. I highly recommend him.
    Chayim — Feb 27, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Neff, MD

    • Bariatric Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1639170137
    Education & Certifications

    • St. Peter's University Hospital
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
    • General Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
    • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

