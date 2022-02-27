Overview

Dr. Marc Neff, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Neff works at Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.