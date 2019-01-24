Dr. Nehorayan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Nehorayan, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Nehorayan, MD
Dr. Marc Nehorayan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Nehorayan's Office Locations
- 1 6604 Vesper Ave, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (818) 787-3131
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with Dr Nehorayan from our first appointment. Yes, I reccomend him
About Dr. Marc Nehorayan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
