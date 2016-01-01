See All Plastic Surgeons in Beaverton, OR
Dr. Marc Orlando, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Beaverton, OR
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Orlando, MD

Dr. Marc Orlando, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beaverton, OR. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.

Dr. Orlando works at Athenix Body Sculpting Institute in Beaverton, OR with other offices in Granite Bay, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Orlando's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Athenix Body Sculpting Institute
    17885 NW Evergreen Pkwy Ste 110, Beaverton, OR 97006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (971) 246-5291
  2. 2
    Clark Plastic Surgery Dba Granite Bay
    5220 DOUGLAS BLVD, Granite Bay, CA 95746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 242-2662

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

About Dr. Marc Orlando, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1306056676
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Wright State University / Main Campus
Medical Education

