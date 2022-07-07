Dr. Marc Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Osborne, MD
Dr. Marc Osborne, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Osborne works at
Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd6565 France Ave S Ste 375, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (651) 312-1700
Colon & Rectal Burnsville Survey Associates14101 Fairview Dr Ste 280, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (651) 312-1700
Burnsville Office625 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 325, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (651) 312-1700
Urologic Physicians6363 France Ave S Ste 212, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Directions (651) 312-1700
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Dr Osborn has been taking care of me, respecting my requests and been very professional. With good followup.
- Critical Care Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326226507
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Osborne accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.
