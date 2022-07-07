See All Critical Care Surgeons in Edina, MN
Dr. Marc Osborne, MD

Critical Care Surgery
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Osborne, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Osborne works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN and Minneapolis, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates Ltd
    6565 France Ave S Ste 375, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1700
  2. 2
    Colon & Rectal Burnsville Survey Associates
    14101 Fairview Dr Ste 280, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1700
  3. 3
    Burnsville Office
    625 E Nicollet Blvd Ste 325, Burnsville, MN 55337 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1700
  4. 4
    Urologic Physicians
    6363 France Ave S Ste 212, Minneapolis, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (651) 312-1700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Proctitis Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 07, 2022
    Dr Osborn has been taking care of me, respecting my requests and been very professional. With good followup.
    Shirley FISHER — Jul 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Osborne, MD

    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326226507
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida
    Internship
    • Hennepin County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Osborne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Osborne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

