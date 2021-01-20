Dr. Ovadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton.
Dr. Ovadia works at
Locations
EP Consultation Ltd5701 Strathmoor Dr, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 227-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- MultiPlan
- Samaritan Health Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had him for 18 years. He is the best electrophysiology doctor ever! He never rushes and answers all your concerns.
About Dr. Marc Ovadia, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbyterian St Lukes Med Center
- Stanford University Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Ovadia works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ovadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
