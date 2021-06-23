Overview

Dr. Marc Penrod, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mapleton, UT. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. Penrod works at Canyon View Medical Group in Mapleton, UT with other offices in Springville, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.