Overview of Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM

Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.



Dr. Pinsky works at Dr Marc Jay Pinsky PC in Petersburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.