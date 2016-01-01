Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM
Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Petersburg, VA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.

Dr. Pinsky's Office Locations
Dr Marc Jay Pinsky PC3333 S Crater Rd Ste 3E, Petersburg, VA 23805 Directions (804) 453-9688
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Pinsky, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1174590186
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Pinsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinsky accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.