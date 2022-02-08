Overview

Dr. Marc Piper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Harper University Hospital.



Dr. Piper works at Digestive Health Associates, PLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Warren, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.