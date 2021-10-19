Overview of Dr. Marc Plawker, MD

Dr. Marc Plawker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Plawker works at Consultants in Urology PC in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.