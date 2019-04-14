Dr. Marc Richman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Richman, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Richman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci and is affiliated with Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Richman works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Winchester Inc.148 Linden Dr Ste 103, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 722-0627
-
2
Obsidian Men's Health8200 Greensboro Dr Ste 200, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 940-5815
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Richman?
I don’t understand any of the poor reviews for Dr Richman. He is very patient focused and takes time to explain all procedures and options. Very knowledgeable and Great Bedside manner. He never “tells” me anything. He discusses needs and options and helps me make the decision. He likely saved my life by diagnosing prostate cancer very early.
About Dr. Marc Richman, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1144263641
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina @ Chapel Hill
- U Of Buffalo SUNY Sch Of Med & Biomedical Sci
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richman works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Richman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.