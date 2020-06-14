Dr. Rocklin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Rocklin, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Rocklin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Rocklin works at
Locations
Warren Clinic Colon and Rectal Surgery4735 E 91st St Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74137 Directions (918) 794-4788
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Timely appointment, astute diagnosis, effective treatment, continuing contact for futur needs.
About Dr. Marc Rocklin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1316974389
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Hospital
- West Virginia University School Of Medicine
- University of Maryland School of Medicine
