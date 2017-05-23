Overview of Dr. Marc Rogers, MD

Dr. Marc Rogers, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bentonville, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences College Of Medicine, Uams, University Of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center - Springdale.



Dr. Rogers works at Surgical Associates at Northwest in Bentonville, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.