Overview of Dr. Marc Rose, MD

Dr. Marc Rose, MD is an Urology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Rose Urology in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.