Dr. Marc Rosen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Rosen works at Jefferson Otolaryngology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Anosmia and Pharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.