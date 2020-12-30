Overview of Dr. Marc Rosen, DO

Dr. Marc Rosen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Rosen works at The Surgical Clinic in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis, Port Placements or Replacements and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.