Dr. Marc Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Rosenberg, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates900 Towne Lake Pkwy Ste 308, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 926-5459
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Office staff greeted me immediately. My appointment wait time was approximately 5 minutes. Office nurse immediately went over my history, updated my medications. Updated my lab results into my chart that I brought to the appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427033083
- Emory University Hospital
- Boston Univ Mc
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Tufts University
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
