Overview

Dr. Marc Rosenn, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Rosenn works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.