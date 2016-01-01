Dr. Marc Rosenn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rosenn, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Rosenn, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Rosenn works at
Locations
-
1
Abington Perinatal Associates, PC1235 Old York Rd Ste 119, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenn?
About Dr. Marc Rosenn, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184625485
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenn accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenn works at
Dr. Rosenn has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenn has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.