Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenthal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD
Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Rosenthal's Office Locations
-
1
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-8864Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Aronson and Rosenthal MDs Inc3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 325-8864Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Carson Women's Medical Group824 E Carson St Ste 102, Carson, CA 90745 Directions (310) 233-3216
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenthal?
This doctor is awesome and very thorough and empathetic toward all his patients so is his wife Jody Aronson. They are the best .
About Dr. Marc Rosenthal, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659469575
Education & Certifications
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinic
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenthal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenthal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenthal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenthal works at
Dr. Rosenthal has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenthal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenthal speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenthal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenthal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenthal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenthal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.