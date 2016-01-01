See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Marc Rubenstein, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
55 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Rubenstein, MD

Dr. Marc Rubenstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center.

Dr. Rubenstein works at William F Ryan Community Center in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rubenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Special Health Outreach To Urban Teens
    110 W 97th St, New York, NY 10025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 749-1820
  2. 2
    Ryan Health Adair
    565 Manhattan Ave, New York, NY 10027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 222-5221
  3. 3
    William F Ryan Community Health Center Inc
    154 Wadsworth Ave, New York, NY 10033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 866-3096
  4. 4
    Nena Health Council
    279 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-8500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Marc Rubenstein, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1649298951
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rubenstein has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rubenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rubenstein works at William F Ryan Community Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rubenstein’s profile.

    Dr. Rubenstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

