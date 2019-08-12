Overview of Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD

Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.



Dr. Sadowsky works at New England Neurological Associates, PC in Lawrence, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.