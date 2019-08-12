Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadowsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Sadowsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.
Lawrence354 Merrimack St, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Robert Wasserman354 Merrimack St United States, Lawrence, MA 01843 Directions (978) 687-2321
- Southern New Hampshire Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
How was your appointment with Dr. Sadowsky?
Dr. Sadowsky has been my trusted psychiatrist for many years. He's helped me through the good times and the bad, and hasn't given up on me when things really got bad... and has been there to support me when things really have gone well for me. He is very knowledgeable and professional, while also showing compassion as a provider when things are hard. He's been refilling my prescriptions and managing a regimen for me that works, and I've never had to go without my medication. I've always been able to get it refilled through his office, and I see him regularly.
- Yale University
- Greenwich Hospital
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Harvard College
Dr. Sadowsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadowsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sadowsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sadowsky has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sadowsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadowsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sadowsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadowsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadowsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.