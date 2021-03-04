Dr. Marc Safran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Safran, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Safran, MD
Dr. Marc Safran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine.
Dr. Safran's Office Locations
Marc Safran MD Pllc8340 Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 622-1234
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have both been seeing Dr. Safran for several years and find him highly skilled, thorough, and professional. His manner varies somewhat depending on how busy he is, but he responds to questions even at his busiest, answering them clearly and thoroughly. I trust his judgment and experience. I also found his staff polite and helpful.
About Dr. Marc Safran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1740388602
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Safran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Safran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Safran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
