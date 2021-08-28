See All Hematologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD

Hematology
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD

Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Dr. Saltzman works at Innovative Medical Research of South Florida in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saltzman's Office Locations

    Innovative Medical Research of South Florida
    20880 W Dixie Hwy, Aventura, FL 33180 (305) 405-0535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Aventura Hospital

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Cancer
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Cancer

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venipuncture Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 28, 2021
    Dr Marc Saltzman is the best Dr I have ever encountered. He listened to your concerns and always returned your calls. Great doctor, one regret, I met him to late in my lifetime .
    Guidel P — Aug 28, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology
    Years of Experience
    52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    1750379897
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saltzman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Saltzman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saltzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Saltzman works at Innovative Medical Research of South Florida in Aventura, FL. View the full address on Dr. Saltzman's profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Saltzman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saltzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saltzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saltzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

