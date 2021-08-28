Overview of Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD

Dr. Marc Saltzman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Saltzman works at Innovative Medical Research of South Florida in Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.