Dr. Marc Sanders, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Sanders, MD
Dr. Marc Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sanders' Office Locations
Diagnostic Eye Center3405 Edloe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 797-1500Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanders did my cataract surgery and did a fantastic job! I recommend him to as many people as I meet that needs eye surgery.
About Dr. Marc Sanders, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1508855529
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Duke University
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks German and Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
