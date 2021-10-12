See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Marc Sanders, MD

Ophthalmology
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Sanders, MD

Dr. Marc Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sanders works at Diagnostic Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanders' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Eye Center
    3405 Edloe St Ste 300, Houston, TX 77027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 797-1500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acanthamoeba Keratitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Cloudy Cornea as Seen in Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Colored Haloes Similar to that of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctivitis With Pseudomembrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Collagen Cross-Linking (CXL) Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy, Epithelial Basement Membrane Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Macular Degeneration Management Chevron Icon
Enlarged Blind Spot Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hollenhorst Plaque Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Medical and Surgical Management of Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Herpes (Herpes of the Eye) Chevron Icon
Ocular Histoplasmosis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Oculomotor Migraine Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Optic Atrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plateau Iris Syndrome Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Scarring Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visian Impantable Collamer Lens (ICL) Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Therapy for the Anterior Segment Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2021
    Dr Sanders did my cataract surgery and did a fantastic job! I recommend him to as many people as I meet that needs eye surgery.
    Ken Simpson — Oct 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Marc Sanders, MD
    About Dr. Marc Sanders, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1508855529
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    • Ochsner Clinic Foundation
    • Baylor Affil Hosps
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Duke University
