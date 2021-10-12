Overview of Dr. Marc Sanders, MD

Dr. Marc Sanders, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sanders works at Diagnostic Eye Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.