Dr. Marc Sarnow, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marc Sarnow, DPM
Dr. Marc Sarnow, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Dr. Sarnow's Office Locations
Adirondack Family Foot Care79 Hammond Ln Ste 9, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-0570
Associates in Obstetrics & Gynecology PC25 Degrandpre Way, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-0570
Cvph Medical Center75 Beekman St, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 563-0570
Hospital Affiliations
- Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sarnow listens to me as I describe symptoms and explains treatment options, including written information we can review at our own pace or with family members
About Dr. Marc Sarnow, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1811974140
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Sarnow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sarnow accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sarnow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sarnow speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarnow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarnow.
