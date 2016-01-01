Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Saunders, DO
Overview of Dr. Marc Saunders, DO
Dr. Marc Saunders, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Saunders' Office Locations
Dr. Saunders' Office Locations
Sculpsit Plastic Surgery PA1118 Gulf Breeze Pkwy Ste 200, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 437-8600
George C. Rees M.d. Pllc1717 N E St Ste 205, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 437-8810
Baptist Health Care1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 434-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marc Saunders, DO
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447430426
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.