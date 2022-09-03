See All Dermatologists in Elkton, MD
Dr. Marc Scheiner, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Scheiner, MD is a Dermatologist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.

Dr. Scheiner works at Surgical Dermatology & Medical Weight Loss in Elkton, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Surgical Dermatology & Medical Weight Loss
    304 North St Ste 3, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 398-4000
  2. 2
    O'Leigh Aesthetic Surgery Center LLC.
    360 E Pulaski Hwy, Elkton, MD 21921 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 620-9722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Union Hospital Of Cecil County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 03, 2022
    To begin with his staff is very friendly, I was surprised that he came out to get me for my appointment. He took his time with me, was very informative, made me feel at ease, and seemed genuinely concerned. I was also surprised when he called me personally with the results from the lab.
    — Sep 03, 2022
    About Dr. Marc Scheiner, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659322501
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Long Island Plastic Surgery
    Residency
    • U Fla/Jacksonville
    Internship
    • St Joseph Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Delaware
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Scheiner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheiner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheiner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheiner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheiner works at Surgical Dermatology & Medical Weight Loss in Elkton, MD. View the full address on Dr. Scheiner’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheiner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheiner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheiner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheiner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

