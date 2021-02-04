Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions
Interventional Radiology1283 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
The Weill Cornell Medicine Fibroid and Adenomyosis Center525 East 68th Street Suite J-130, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Schiffman is a true doctor. He truly cares about his patience. Knowledgeable and kind. He will explain everything and spend as. Ugh time as you need.
- Interventional Radiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Sch Med and Med Ctr
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
