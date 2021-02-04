Overview of Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD

Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Schiffman works at Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.