Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD

Interventional Radiology
5.0 (32)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD

Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Interventional Radiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Schiffman works at Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Transcatheter Embolization along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schiffman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center
    2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Avenue 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    The Weill Cornell Medicine Fibroid and Adenomyosis Center
    525 East 68th Street Suite J-130, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Atherosclerosis

Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Angiomyolipoma Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cryoablation Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery Chevron Icon
Embolization Chevron Icon
Embolization of Tumor Chevron Icon
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) for Prostate Cancer  Chevron Icon
Inferior Vena Cava Filter Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Microwave Treatment of Prostate Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Uterine Artery Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2021
    Dr. Schiffman is a true doctor. He truly cares about his patience. Knowledgeable and kind. He will explain everything and spend as. Ugh time as you need.
    LRS — Feb 04, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD
    About Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154563922
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center|Mt Sinai Sch Med and Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SUNY Upstate Med Univ|Upstate Medical University/ College of Health Professions
    Board Certifications
    • Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Schiffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schiffman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schiffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schiffman works at Weill Cornell Vein Treatment Center in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Schiffman’s profile.

    Dr. Schiffman has seen patients for Vascular Transcatheter Embolization, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schiffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schiffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schiffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

