Dr. Marc Schumann, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Schumann, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau and Nassau University Medical Center.
Gary B. Feldman Dpm260 W Sunrise Hwy Ste 111, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 791-7668
Amsterdam Nursing Home Corp1060 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025 Directions (212) 316-7700
The Riverside150 Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10024 Directions (516) 791-7668
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
A great doctor, highly recommend. Short wait time, great staff, and available for phone calls and follow up as needed
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Haitian Creole, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1972525418
- American Podiatric Medical Association
- Westchester Footcare
- Westchester Foot Care
- University of Osteopathic Medicine And Health Sciences / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Binghampton University (SUNY)
