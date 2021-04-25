Overview

Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Brenham.



Dr. Schwartz works at Central Texas Heart Center in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.