Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
-
1
UPMC Digestive Disorders Center200 Lothrop St Ste 3D, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-2183
-
2
Upp Dept Medicine-gastroenterology5200 Centre Ave Ste 409, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 647-2183
- 3 3708 5th Ave Ste 4004, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 578-9533
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schwartz?
About Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1295950806
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.