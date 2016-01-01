Overview

Dr. Marc Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Schwartz works at UPMC Digestive Disorders Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.