Dr. Marc Schwartz, DDS

Dentistry
4.9 (202)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Marc Schwartz, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Dr. Schwartz works at Advanced Dentistry of Plantation in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dentistry of Plantation
    301 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 271-5491

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Air Abrasion
Abscess
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Air Abrasion

Treatment frequency



Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Air Abrasion Chevron Icon
All-on-4™ Procedure Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Athletic Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Bad Taste in Mouth Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Bleeding Gums Chevron Icon
Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Burning Mouth Syndrome Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cancer of Floor of Mouth Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Chronic Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Computer Imaging for Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Contouring (Dental) Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cracked Tooth Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Veneers Chevron Icon
Deep Bleaching Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Adult Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis, Child Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital Impression System Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Dry Mouth Chevron Icon
Dry Tooth Socket Chevron Icon
Edentulism Chevron Icon
Endodontic Treatment Chevron Icon
Excessive Tooth Wear Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Halitosis Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Intraoral Device Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
iTero™ Digital Scanning Chevron Icon
Light Activated Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
MAC Veneers™ Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Mouth Lesions Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Administration Chevron Icon
Nitrous Oxide Sedation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Opalescence® Tooth Whitening System Chevron Icon
Oral Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Infection Chevron Icon
Oral Lichenoid Lesions Chevron Icon
Oral Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays Chevron Icon
Panorex FMX Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Plaque Chevron Icon
Pocket Depth Measurement Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Onlays Chevron Icon
Porcelain Fixed Bridges Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Stained Teeth Chevron Icon
Sterilization Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Tartar Buildup Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Polishing Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Caused by Acid Attack Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
ViziLite® Plus Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 202 ratings
Patient Ratings (202)
5 Star
(194)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Marc Schwartz, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • English, Spanish
  • 1659428308
Education & Certifications

  • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Schwartz, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Schwartz works at Advanced Dentistry of Plantation in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

202 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.