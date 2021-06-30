Overview of Dr. Marc Schwarzman, MD

Dr. Marc Schwarzman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Schwarzman works at MARC I SCHWARZMAN, M.D. in Princeton, NJ with other offices in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.