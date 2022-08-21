Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scoles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD
Overview
Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Dentistry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School.
Dr. Scoles works at
Locations
Glastonbury Dental Associates416 New London Tpke, Glastonbury, CT 06033 Directions (860) 430-4230
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been going to Dr. Scoles and Glastonbury Dental Associates for 30+ years. He is a great dentist and a fine human being. The GDA staff is top notch as well. Over all these years there has been negligible turnover. That says something.
About Dr. Marc Scoles, DMD
- Dentistry
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1962533125
Education & Certifications
- Jersey Shore Medical Center
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scoles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scoles accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scoles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Scoles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scoles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scoles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scoles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.