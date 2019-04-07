Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedwitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their fellowship with Vascular Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
Dr. Sedwitz works at
Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic9898 Genesee Ave, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 824-5424Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Pacific Coast Vascular & General Surgery Inc.9850 Genesee Ave Ste 560, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 452-0306
-
3
Pacific Coast Vascular & General Surgery Inc.320 Santa Fe Dr Ste 212, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (858) 452-0306
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sedwitz?
Working on some post operation corrective issues now. Three years of being able to still walk and function normally have been wonderful and I love my personal interactions with him. His staff, led by Rae Richards, is compassionate and efficient and constantly monitors my post-op condition.
About Dr. Marc Sedwitz, MD
- General Surgery
- English, French and Spanish
- 1275613093
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
- General Surgery - New York Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sedwitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sedwitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sedwitz works at
Dr. Sedwitz speaks French and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedwitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedwitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedwitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedwitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.