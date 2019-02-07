See All Neurologists in Longwood, FL
Dr. Marc Sharfman, MD

Neurology
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Sharfman, MD

Dr. Marc Sharfman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longwood, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Sharfman works at Headache and Neurological Treatment Institute in Longwood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharfman's Office Locations

  1
    Marc Irwin Sharfman MD PA d/b/a Headache and Neurological Treatment Institute
    2137 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-3737

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation

    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Marc Sharfman, MD

    • Neurology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1750376364
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine|University Mass School Med
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Neurology
