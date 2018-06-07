Dr. Shelton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Shelton, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Shelton, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 619 E Mason St Ste 4, Springfield, IL 62701 Directions (217) 788-0706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shelton?
Very kind doctor. Never seems rushed. Always takes his time when he sees my dad.
About Dr. Marc Shelton, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1245313840
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Med Sch
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shelton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.