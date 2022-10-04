Dr. Marc Sher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Sher, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Sher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
David Lomasney P.c.3003 New Hyde Park Rd Ste 309, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 326-2599
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Long Island Jewish Medical Center27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sher is amazing!! He saved my life in February when I needed a emergency Hartman surgery and he just did my reversal in September his level of care and attention is top notch. Both him and Dr. Sardinha are there every step of the way through the procedure and recovery. Couldn’t be more happier I choose Dr.Sher and his team. Simply the best surgeon you could ask for.
About Dr. Marc Sher, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Sher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sher has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Inguinal Hernia and Abdominoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sher speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Sher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sher.
