Overview of Dr. Marc Shiman, MD

Dr. Marc Shiman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Miami Miller School Of Medicine (Honors Program In Medicine, Accelerated B.S./M.D. Program) and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Shiman works at Medical Specialists of the Palm Beaches - Cardiology in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.