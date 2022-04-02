Dr. Marc Silver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Silver, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Silver, MD
Dr. Marc Silver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Dr. Silver's Office Locations
Genesys Heart Rhythm Associates3452 Genesys Pkwy, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7550
Rochester Eye Care1135 W University Dr Ste 346, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 601-6190
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silver re-wired (My term for Bypass Surgery) my heart in 2007. The Cabbage x4 or Quadruple bypass or whatever one wishes to call it--Dr. Silver saved my life! I would 100% recommend Marc to anyone in need of such surgery. Dr. Silver is an excellent surgeon and we are fortunate to have him in our community.
About Dr. Marc Silver, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1285746610
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Wayne State U, School of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silver has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silver on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Silver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silver.
