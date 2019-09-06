Overview of Dr. Marc Silver, MD

Dr. Marc Silver, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Haven, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital and Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Silver works at VA Cnnctct Hlthcr Sys Psychtry in West Haven, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.