Dr. Marc Silver, MD
Dr. Marc Silver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Raleigh Cardiology Associates3000 New Bern Ave Ste 1200, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-6132
PMG Research Of Raleigh3521 Haworth Dr Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 783-4895
North Wake Pediatrics10010 Falls of Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 847-3154
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
I could not recommend Dr. Silver more. This is a doctor that knows you are more than a number and explains all of your options. I don't mean to be dramatic, but Dr. Silver saved my life. I had a very serious condition and he looked me in the eye and said, "We're going to fix this". And he did.
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
