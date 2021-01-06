Overview

Dr. Marc Silver, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Silver works at Raleigh Cardiology in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.