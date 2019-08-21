See All General Surgeons in Maywood, IL
Dr. Marc Singer, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Singer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.

Dr. Singer works at Loyola Outpatient Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Locations

  1. 1
    Loyola Outpatient Center
    2160 S 1st Ave Rm 7604, Maywood, IL 60153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 584-7888

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pelvic Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Pelvic Abscess
Colorectal Cancer
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic (VATS) Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Aug 21, 2019
    Great Surgeon! I will highly recommend him to all my friends and Family. I was diagnosed with rectal cancer and the location was very low. The other Colorectal surgeon I saw was not able to save my spinchter. He wanted to remove my entire colon and give me a permanent colostomy bag. Dr. Marc Singer was able to removed my tumor with no problem and was able to saved my spinchter. I recovered very well with no complications. Dr Marc Singer is very knowledgeable and he has a very calm personality. Great bedside Manner. May God keep him healthy and safe everyday so he can help more patients! Dr. Marc Singer was recommended to us by one of the surgeon he worked with when he was doing his residency at the other hospital. He said, Dr Marc Singer was one of his BEST resident as a surgeon! God Bless you Dr Marc Singer for being such a GREAT surgeon! You saved my life! Thank you!!!!!
    Marilou L. — Aug 21, 2019
    About Dr. Marc Singer, MD

    General Surgery
    26 years of experience
    • 26 years of experience
    English
    • English
    1194732909
    • 1194732909
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Washington University School Med Barnes Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
    Internship
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singer works at Loyola Outpatient Center in Maywood, IL. View the full address on Dr. Singer’s profile.

    Dr. Singer has seen patients for Pelvic Abscess and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

