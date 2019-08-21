Overview

Dr. Marc Singer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Singer works at Loyola Outpatient Center in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Abscess and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.