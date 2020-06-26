Dr. Marc Slutsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slutsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Slutsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Slutsky, MD
Dr. Marc Slutsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Slutsky works at
Dr. Slutsky's Office Locations
Windy City Counseling LLC1 E Wacker Dr Ste 630, Chicago, IL 60601 Directions (312) 644-8180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant, funny, direct
About Dr. Marc Slutsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slutsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slutsky accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slutsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Slutsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slutsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slutsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slutsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.