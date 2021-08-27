Overview of Dr. Marc Snelson, MD

Dr. Marc Snelson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bedford, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.



Dr. Snelson works at University Hospital Case in Bedford, OH with other offices in Twinsburg, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Hysteroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.