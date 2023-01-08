Dr. Marc Sonenshine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonenshine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Sonenshine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Sonenshine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Sonenshine works at
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates - Northside980 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 820, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-9307
-
2
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates4800 Olde Towne Pkwy Ste 370, Marietta, GA 30068 Directions (678) 631-4620
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sonenshine?
My first visit to Dr. S's practice went surprisingly smoothly. I fully expected to fill out a stack of papers in the waiting room prior to seeing the doc, however, after completing the emailed electronic data collection a night or two earlier, no further paperwork was requested in the waiting room, just the presentation of my insurance documents. The wait to see the doc was short. The visit courteous, to the point and completed in a timely manner. The office discharge routine went smoothly. All went very well.
About Dr. Marc Sonenshine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1376681411
Education & Certifications
- Emory U Sch Med
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonenshine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonenshine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonenshine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonenshine works at
Dr. Sonenshine has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonenshine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonenshine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonenshine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonenshine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonenshine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.