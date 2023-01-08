Overview

Dr. Marc Sonenshine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Sonenshine works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.