Dr. Spirn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Spirn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Spirn, MD
Dr. Marc Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Spirn works at
Dr. Spirn's Office Locations
Wills Eye Hospital840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (800) 331-6634
Cherry Hill8 RANOLDO TER, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (800) 331-6634
Mays Landing1417 Cantillon Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Directions (800) 331-6634
Lansdale125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 315, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (800) 331-6634
MidAtlantic Retina Associates4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Directions (800) 331-6634
Midatlantic Retina Associates5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (800) 331-6634
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
DR. Spirn has a lot of patients and very thorough. His staff in mays landing is wonderful.
About Dr. Marc Spirn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1457325086
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Emory University
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spirn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spirn has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spirn speaks French and Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirn.
