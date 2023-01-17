See All Ophthalmologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Marc Spirn, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (36)
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Spirn, MD

Dr. Marc Spirn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Spirn works at Mid Atlantic Retina in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ, Mays Landing, NJ, Lansdale, PA, Plymouth Meeting, PA and Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spirn's Office Locations

    Wills Eye Hospital
    840 Walnut St Ste 1020, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    Cherry Hill
    8 RANOLDO TER, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    Mays Landing
    1417 Cantillon Blvd, Mays Landing, NJ 08330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    Lansdale
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 315, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    MidAtlantic Retina Associates
    4060 Butler Pike Ste 200, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634
    Midatlantic Retina Associates
    5325 Northgate Dr Ste 103, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 331-6634

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Eye Cancer
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Eye Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 17, 2023
    DR. Spirn has a lot of patients and very thorough. His staff in mays landing is wonderful.
    ANNA L — Jan 17, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Spirn, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1457325086
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spirn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spirn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spirn has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Retinal Vein Occlusion and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spirn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spirn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spirn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spirn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spirn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

