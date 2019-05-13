Dr. Stauffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marc Stauffer, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Stauffer, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Hospital and Saint Marys Medical Center.
Dr. Stauffer works at
Locations
Pensacola8333 N Davis Hwy Fl 4, Pensacola, FL 32514 Directions (850) 969-7979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Palma Ceia Heart and Vascular2919 W Swann Ave Ste 102, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 870-3971
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I highly recommend Dr Stauffer. He is kind, listens to your issues and runs the appropriate test for the symptoms you are having. Fantastic Dr.
About Dr. Marc Stauffer, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912913971
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University Hospital
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Ross University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stauffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stauffer has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stauffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stauffer speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stauffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stauffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stauffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stauffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.