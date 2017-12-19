Dr. Marc Sternberg, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sternberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Sternberg, DDS
Overview
Dr. Marc Sternberg, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bellbrook, OH. They specialize in Dentistry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Sternberg works at
Locations
-
1
Sternberg Marc B DDS4403 W Franklin St Ste C, Bellbrook, OH 45305 Directions (937) 310-7786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harrington Health
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Superior Dental Care
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- United Healthcare Dental
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sternberg?
Love Dr Sternberg and his whole staff! It had been 12 yrs since my last dental appointment so I was very nervous when I walked in. His entire team was kind and understanding. They put me at ease. I would recommend this dentist to anyone!
About Dr. Marc Sternberg, DDS
- Dentistry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1619977717
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sternberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sternberg accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sternberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sternberg works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sternberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sternberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sternberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sternberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.